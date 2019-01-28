WWE stars Randy Orton, Nia Jax shock fans at Royal Rumble

WWE stars Randy Orton and Nia Jax shocked the WWE Universe on Sunday night during the Royal Rumble match.

Nia Jax, in a surprise move, entered the men’s Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant into the event hours after she was eliminated from the women’s event.

SETH ROLLINS, BECKY LYNCH WIN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCHES, EARN THEIR SHOTS AT WORLD TITLES

R-Truth initially appeared as the last person to enter the men’s Royal Rumble when he was beaten down by Jax. She ended up taking his place and actually eliminated Mustafa Ali.

However, her time in the ring was short. Jax put Rey Mysterio over her shoulder, but she was met with a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. Mysterio hit Jax with a 619 before Randy Orton took his turn.

Orton connected on an RKO, which sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

“’You cant hit a woman’- WWE,” one person wrote. “Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler- ‘Hold our beers.’”

“Randy Orton is going to have a hard time in 2024 apologising for the RKO on that lady,” another person wrote.

One fan was also sure this move would be part of history: “Randy Orton RKO'ing Nia Jax is going to break the internet forever.”

Unfortunately, Orton was eliminated in the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins came out of the winner and will get a world title shot at Wrestlemania 35.