World Series 2022: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton blunders lyrics to national anthem

Grammy Award-winning singer Eric Burton of the Black Pumas band doesn’t appear to know the lyrics to the national anthem.

Burton kicked off the World Series 2022 opener between Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies by mistakenly belting out the wrong words.

As the professional baseball players lined up and staff held a large American flag unfurled on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, the singer lost track of the lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner."

He sang the line, "What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming" instead of "gleaming."

Burton made the error not once but twice during his performance.

Despite his blunder, the "Touch the Sky" singer still got applauded at the end by the fans in the crowd.

Others who noticed the mistake weren’t too happy with Burton’s performance and expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Eric Burton, lead singer of Austin's own Black Pumas flubs lyrics of the National Anthem at World Series opener in Houston.

"Eric Burton, lead singer of Austin's own Black Pumas flubs lyrics of the National Anthem at World Series opener in Houston," one tweet read.

"Black Pumas' Eric Burton botches World Series national anthem before Astros-Phillies Game 1," a Twitter user wrote.

"Black Pumas' Eric Burton botches World Series national anthem before Astros-Phillies Game 1," a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet said, "Was it just me or did Eric Burton mess up the national anthem? #WorldSeries"

Another tweet said, "Was it just me or did Eric Burton mess up the national anthem? #WorldSeries"

Other fans of Black Pumas enjoyed Burton’s performance.

"oh they got the dude from Black Pumas singing yalls favorite song? Eric Burton. I like this guy."

"oh they got the dude from Black Pumas singing yalls favorite song? Eric Burton. I like this guy."

This wasn’t Burton’s first time performing in front of a large audience.

The Black Pumas band performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Grammy Awards and the NFL Draft.