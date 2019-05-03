Woody Allen’s memoir spurned by publishers, report says

Director Woody Allen shopped around a memoir to publishers but didn't get any takers, according to a report.

Allen, 83, tried to sell his memoir to major publishers but it was rejected, reported The New York Times, citing executives at publishing houses who were not named. The executives told The Times an agent discussed the memoir with them but no offers were made “largely because of the negative publicity that working with Allen may have generated.”

Following the #MeToo movement, a number of actors, including Greta Gerwig and Ellen Page came forward saying they regretted working with Allen. The “Manhattan” director was accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7. Dylan recounted the allegations in a 2014 essay for The New York Times, as well as in a sitdown with "CBS This Morning" in 2018. Allen denied the accusations.

Amazon inked a four-movie deal with the controversial director in 2017 but shelved his film “A Rainy Day in New York.” Stars of the film, including Timothée Chalamet, said they would donate the proceeds to charity.

Daphne Merkin, a writer and longtime friend of the “Annie Hall” director, told the publication Allen had been working on the memoir for some time.

“He’s not one to set the record straight, but presumably, the memoir is his side of things,” Merkin said. “He’s the kind of person who soldiers on, and someone whose work is his nutrient. Whatever vicissitudes he’s been exposed to, I think he keeps his own counsel about how all this affects and doesn’t affect him.”

“Personally, I don’t foresee any work in his future,” Tim Gray, awards editor at Variety, told The Times of Allen. “However, it’s possible that history will be kinder to Woody Allen than the current moment seems to be.”

Allen’s agent and publicists did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

