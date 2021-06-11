James Corden facing backlash after petition labels show's 'Spill Your Guts' segment 'culturally offensive'

James Corden is facing backlash after a petition has labeled the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment of his "Late Late Show" "culturally offensive."

The CBS show's recurring segment sees Corden ask his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't provide an answer they have to eat a "gross" food. While it's been a recurring segment for years, one woman's TikTok video calling it "racist" for mocking Asian foods has gone viral.

The TikTok user, whose real name is Kim Saira of California, shared a clip of Jimmy Kimmel's appearance on the 42-year-old's show in which he had to choose between a bull penis, a thousand-year-old egg, pig blood curd, and a balut.

"Wow it all looks so terrible," Kimmel reacted, to which Corden laughs and calls the smell of the foods "really disgusting" and "horrific."

The TikTok video has been viewed over half a million times since Saira posted it, leading her to create a petition on Change.org. In it, Saira calls the segment "incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive" and adds that it "encourages anti-Asian racism."

"We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air," the petition reads.

The appeal goes on to suggest Corden and the show make donations to "local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses," and to either change the food used in the segment or remove the segment entirely.

The petition has been up for three days and has received over 12,600 signatures.

Saira spoke to Today about her decision to call out Corden and the CBS show.

"I noticed that one of the foods that he presented to someone was balut (a fertilized duck egg that is boiled and eaten from the shell), and balut is like, very specific to Filipino culture," she said. "It's a food that I have been eating whenever I go to the Philippines with my grandma and my cousins, so it's a very sentimental food to me, and I noticed that he was presenting it to a guest and calling it gross."

"I was just so confused and I feel like it was a moment of me just being like, 'Oh my gosh, like, this is my culture. I don't understand why he's making fun of it?'"

The exact clip of Kimmel participating in the sketch during Corden's show in 2016 has been viewed over 27 million times on YouTube. Reps for CBS and Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.