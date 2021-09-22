'The Wire' creator says he won't film in Texas to protect cast/crew's 'civil liberties' amid new abortion law

"The Wire" creator David Simon says he will not film his new HBO show in Texas as a result of its controversial new law regarding abortions in the state.

The law went into effect on Sept. 1 after being upheld in a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the strictest abortion law in the country, banning all abortions after six weeks. Critics say many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant at six weeks – around the time when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected – and the law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

The TV writer and creator took to Twitter on Monday to share that he is currently working on a non-fiction miniseries for the network that takes place in Texas. However, he vowed that he is not going to subject his female cast and crew members to an extended stay in the state where they would need to "forgo civil liberties to film there."

"If an employer, this is beyond politics. I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there," he wrote. "What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?"

HBO had no comment about the series when reached by Fox News. However, Deadline reports that it is still in the very early stages of development.

Simon, never one to shy away from defending his position against trolls on social media, spent the remainder of the day responding to critics of his decision.

In response to one person who questioned whether the TV creator’s protectiveness for women means he would support mandatory vaccinations.

"No I’m saying you’re an astonishing submoron and that the PRIVATE decision of parenthood is in no fu--ing way relatable to the management of a PUBLIC health emergency," he wrote.

The Dallas Film and Creative Institute questioned if punishing the people of Texas, who may not be in favor of the law, by not bringing production work to the state, is the answer.

"You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production," he responded.

The U.S. Department of Justice last week asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial state law. The emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."