Celebrities provide financial assistance to Texas amid storm: 'Send our prayers'

Texas was hit with a deadly winter storm this week and millions of residents were left without power in freezing temperatures.

Hollywood has banded together -- along with politicians -- to help raises funds and provide relief as communities struggle to find food, water, and shelter.

Houston-native Beyonce is providing financial assistance. Her foundation, BeyGOOD, and sports clothing brand Adidas have teamed up with Houston's Bread of Life to help feed people in need.

"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," a tweet posted by the BeyGOOD organization said.

Austin resident Matthew McConaughey tweeted, "I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze."

"I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin," the actor added. " For more information on resources, how you can help or to donate tap the links above."

Beyonce's sister and, Solange, also made donations. "Sending so much love back home and im committed to doing more... my heart breaks man thank you for all the endless work u guys are doing on the ground," the singer tweeted.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel is providing relief through her crisis foundation B Strong.

"The #BStrong in partnership with @globalempowermentmission survival kits care for a family of 5 each with non-perishable food, PPE, and hygiene essentials. Today we will transport $180k in aid on @thencsgroup trucks to Texas, to reach the goal of $540k total transported," she wrote on social media.

"This doesn’t include the cash we are raising that will help people rebuild their lives and homes. This is just the beginning, because #thisisacrisis. Donate now at the link in my bio, or at bethenny.com/bstrong to help," Frankel added.

Country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves is selling a limited-edited T-shirt (mocking Senator Ted Cruz) and all proceeds "will directly support Texans." Cruz is under fire for taking a trip to Mexico and leaving his state of Texas during the emergency.

"All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. http://bit.ly/CRUZINFORABRUZIN… Available thru Sunday!

Actress Reese Witherspoon asked fans to help join her in sending support to Texas. "Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community. Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou," she tweeted.

More power has been restored to homes and businesses in Texas Friday following a deadly winter storm, but water issues appear to be growing, as about 13 million people -- nearly half the state's population -- have been advised to boil water before using it.

As of Friday morning, more than 180,000 homes and businesses across the state are still waiting for the electricity to come back on, according to PowerOutage.us.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has warned residents in his state that they are "not out of the woods," as temperatures remain at or below freezing.