Entertainment

Willie Robertson's wild Bigfoot hunt ends with unexpected twist in 'Duck Dynasty' revival

Robertson family confronts 'fear with the unknown' in latest episode of rebooted A&E series

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson recalls growing up with Phil Robertson, surprising origin of the show Video

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson recalls growing up with Phil Robertson, surprising origin of the show

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson shares his memories of growing up with father Phil Robertson, how he shared his faith with those around him, and why his wife Korie can take credit for the origin of their reality show.

In the third episode of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," the Robertson family were exposed to their own fears of the unknown.

The episode kicked off with Willie Robertson and "Duck Dynasty" OG Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson continuing their search for Bigfoot. Willie called in help from "Blurry Creatures" podcast hosts, Luke and Nathan, who specialize in chasing "down answers for the weird questions and enigmatic creatures that inhabit the fringes between reality, myth, and imagination," according to their podcast's description. 

Si was certain that he had seen Bigfoot as recently as a month before the episode was filmed. "I saw a presence behind me," he told the group before claiming that Bigfoot was between 8–10 feet tall with bright-colored eyes.

Willie Robertson wearing a green shirt

Willie Robertson was not able to find Bigfoot in the third episode of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival." (Bryan Tarnowski)

Willie had been hesitant to believe Si in his Bigfoot sighting but admitted that finding the creature would be lucrative, so he gave hunting him down a fair shot.

Elsewhere in the Robertson family, Willie's daughter, Bella, was doing some hunting of her own. 

Over at Duck Commander, there was a "snack thief" that she was adamant about catching. Bella set up a trap in the break room to find the thief, but was unlucky until her father ratted himself out. She laid out a bunch of beef jerky bags in the break room and Willie was seen later in the episode snacking on them.

Uncle Si

Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson claimed that he's seen Bigfoot. (Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Willie's other daughter, Sadie, discovered that she was pregnant during the episode, right before traveling to Texas A&M University to lead a Breakaway bible study. Breakaway is a "non-denominational bible study located on the campus," according to its website.

Her husband, Christian, was surprised by the news. The couple already share two young daughters, Honey and Haven. They announced the pregnancy on Instagram in February, writing, "Our hearts are so full. Another little love joining the Huff family."

At the end of the episode, Willie planned a camping trip with his sons, John Luke and Will. One of his grandsons also made an appearance. Willie shared that he learned how to lure in Bigfoot. The group needed a campfire, flute music, a child for "bait" and singing. So, the group did just that.

"There's always a lot to fear with the unknown, whether that's a monster in the woods, a snack thief or even a new phase in life, but having a close-knit family to face all the unknowns of life makes everything a little less scary."

— Willie Robertson

Goodwin of Duck Commander dressed up in a Bigfoot suit and ran near the group's campfire to spook Willie, and it worked. At the end of the episode, he admitted that he didn't think the group was going to find Bigfoot, so a lucrative documentary that Si pitched was out the window.

But now that he's "officially semi-retired," he tossed around the idea that he may create a fictional Bigfoot movie.

A promotional photo for the upcoming revival of "Duck Dynasty."

The "Duck Dynasty" revival comes after the show's original successful run from 2012-2017. (A&E)

The final scene of the episode was a Robertson family dinner. At this point, Sadie had decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, with only her husband and mom, Korie Robertson, knowing. 

"There's always a lot to fear with the unknown, whether that's a monster in the woods, a snack thief or even a new phase in life, but having a close-knit family to face all the unknowns of life makes everything a little less scary. The memories we make are worth their weight in gold, way more than Big Foot merchandise," Willie said to close out the episode.

Sadie Robertson rocks red dress at awards show with husband Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff have two daughters. (Jason Kempin)

The A&E show aired its first episode on June 1, showing Willie, Korie and their children and grandchildren transitioning into the new "Duck Dynasty" chapter.

Willie is currently the CEO of the Duck Commander hunting company, which Phil Robertson founded in 1972 and was a vital part of the original "Duck Dynasty" series. The television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, and ended in 2017. 

Phil Robertson

Phil Robertson died in May at 79. (Courtesy of Phil Robertson)

The new series debuted shortly after the family announced Phil's death. Phil had been dealing with severe health problems leading up to his passing in May. 

The Robertson family will also appear in FOX Nation’s Duck Family Treasure series that premiered on Sunday, June 15th.

