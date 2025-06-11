Willie Robertson's wild Bigfoot hunt ends with unexpected twist in 'Duck Dynasty' revival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the third episode of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," the Robertson family were exposed to their own fears of the unknown.

The episode kicked off with Willie Robertson and "Duck Dynasty" OG Silas Merritt "Si" Robertson continuing their search for Bigfoot. Willie called in help from "Blurry Creatures" podcast hosts, Luke and Nathan, who specialize in chasing "down answers for the weird questions and enigmatic creatures that inhabit the fringes between reality, myth, and imagination," according to their podcast's description.

Si was certain that he had seen Bigfoot as recently as a month before the episode was filmed. "I saw a presence behind me," he told the group before claiming that Bigfoot was between 8–10 feet tall with bright-colored eyes.

Willie had been hesitant to believe Si in his Bigfoot sighting but admitted that finding the creature would be lucrative, so he gave hunting him down a fair shot.

Elsewhere in the Robertson family, Willie's daughter, Bella, was doing some hunting of her own.

Over at Duck Commander, there was a "snack thief" that she was adamant about catching. Bella set up a trap in the break room to find the thief, but was unlucky until her father ratted himself out. She laid out a bunch of beef jerky bags in the break room and Willie was seen later in the episode snacking on them.

Willie's other daughter, Sadie, discovered that she was pregnant during the episode, right before traveling to Texas A&M University to lead a Breakaway bible study. Breakaway is a "non-denominational bible study located on the campus," according to its website.

Her husband, Christian, was surprised by the news. The couple already share two young daughters, Honey and Haven. They announced the pregnancy on Instagram in February, writing, "Our hearts are so full. Another little love joining the Huff family."

At the end of the episode, Willie planned a camping trip with his sons, John Luke and Will. One of his grandsons also made an appearance. Willie shared that he learned how to lure in Bigfoot. The group needed a campfire, flute music, a child for "bait" and singing. So, the group did just that.

"There's always a lot to fear with the unknown, whether that's a monster in the woods, a snack thief or even a new phase in life, but having a close-knit family to face all the unknowns of life makes everything a little less scary." — Willie Robertson

Goodwin of Duck Commander dressed up in a Bigfoot suit and ran near the group's campfire to spook Willie, and it worked. At the end of the episode, he admitted that he didn't think the group was going to find Bigfoot, so a lucrative documentary that Si pitched was out the window.

But now that he's "officially semi-retired," he tossed around the idea that he may create a fictional Bigfoot movie.

The final scene of the episode was a Robertson family dinner. At this point, Sadie had decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, with only her husband and mom, Korie Robertson, knowing.

"There's always a lot to fear with the unknown, whether that's a monster in the woods, a snack thief or even a new phase in life, but having a close-knit family to face all the unknowns of life makes everything a little less scary. The memories we make are worth their weight in gold, way more than Big Foot merchandise," Willie said to close out the episode.

The A&E show aired its first episode on June 1, showing Willie, Korie and their children and grandchildren transitioning into the new "Duck Dynasty" chapter.

Willie is currently the CEO of the Duck Commander hunting company, which Phil Robertson founded in 1972 and was a vital part of the original "Duck Dynasty" series. The television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, and ended in 2017.

The new series debuted shortly after the family announced Phil's death. Phil had been dealing with severe health problems leading up to his passing in May.

The Robertson family will also appear in FOX Nation’s Duck Family Treasure series that premiered on Sunday, June 15th.