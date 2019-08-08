Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Willie Nelson cancels tour due to 'breathing problem,' but says he'll be back

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Willie Nelson has canceled his tour due to "a breathing problem" — saddening fans who have wished him well.

The 86-year-old country star apologized on social media Wednesday alongside the announcement.

"To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out," he wrote. "I’ll be back Love, Willie."

Fans of the "On the Road Again" singer responded with words of kindness, asking him to take care of himself and to get better soon.

"Get well soon and you take it easy. It's not worth your health for a tour. You take care of you first," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: "Even legends need to take a break sometimes. Take care of yourself. We’ll wait."

Willie Nelson, pictured here performing on July 4 in Austin, Texas, announced Wednesday he's canceling his tour due to health problems.

Willie Nelson, pictured here performing on July 4 in Austin, Texas, announced Wednesday he's canceling his tour due to health problems. (Getty Images/Gary Miller)

Prior to his announcement, Nelson had just finished performing in Toledo, Ohio, and was scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

In September, he was scheduled to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt, before wrapping up his tour in Thackerville, Okla., in November.

The tour cancelation isn't Nelson's first due to illness. He canceled an appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival last summer due to illness, and was forced to cancel several dates in 2018, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

