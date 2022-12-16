Will Smith reveals he dropped 30 pounds for ‘Emancipation’ role after viral ‘dad bod’ photo

Will Smith is sharing his weight loss journey after a "dad bod" photo of him went viral.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum revealed on Wednesday’s episode of "Red Table Talk" how he shed 30 pounds to prepare for his role on AppleTV+’s "Emancipation."

"You guys may remember I posted the out of shape…the ‘dad bod’ picture," he recounted.

"The ‘dad bod’ picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started and at the lowest, on the movie, I got to 195."

In May 2021, the 54-year-old actor shared a photo of himself wearing an unzipped jacket with no shirt underneath, and boxers.

Smith’s caption read: "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."

The "King Richard" actor hosted "Red Table Talk" this week, joined by his three children — Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith, while Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris were both absent. Smith got candid about his role and talked about transforming into the character of Peter. "Emancipation" tells the story of Peter Smith, an enslaved man who fled a Louisiana plantation in the 1860s.

In addition to wanting to get in shape for his own well-being, Smith reflected on how critical it was to lose weight for his role.

"For me, the physicality is a big part of what makes people go, ‘Woah!'" he expressed.

"To be able to transition and manipulate your body as an actor is a big part of the suspension of disbelief for people."

Nearly a week after Smith’s "dad bod" picture went viral, he posted a video of himelf doing intense workouts, with the caption, "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Smith continued to explain on "Red Table Talk" how filming conditions helped him drop the weight.

"Actually, being out in the swamps…it’s hot, it’s nasty," Smith said.

"You’re actually in the swamp, so your hands are dirty…you don’t really want to grab food and eat."

"Emancipation" is Smith's first film since the 2022 Oscars controversy. The film hit theaters Dec. 9.

The actor was banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting an award during the ceremony.