A look at Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s candid ‘Red Table Talk’ moments

As reports continue to surface about Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock and the slap heard around the world on Oscars night Sunday, so has fans' input.

On Sunday, Smith slapped Rock following a joke he made about Pinkett Smith's balding head. The star has been open about her struggle with hair loss in the past.

Will Smith has since apologized and noted that "a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Since Sunday, the Smiths' lives have gone under the microscope, and a four-minute fan compilation video from 2020 has resurfaced. The clip features one of the couple's most candid moments on "Red Table Talk" — Jada's "entanglement" with singer August Alsina and the Smiths' journey.

The family is known to head to the "Red Table" to address their lives. Here's a look at some of the family's most candid moments in "Red Table Talk" history:

Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement" with August Alsina

In July 2020, the actress confirmed that she was romantically involved with the then 27-year-old singer on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

The couple openly discussed the issue, with Smith, at one point, saying to his wife, "I was done with yo a--. I was done with you. Marriages have that though."

Pinkett Smith then went on to detail exactly how the "entanglement" began.

"It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained.

"From there, you know, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith said. Smith then urged his wife to clarify what she was saying. She replied with, "It was a relationship, absolutely."

'We’ve never been Scientologists' and ‘never been swingers’

In a "Red Table Talk" episode posted in 2018, Smith cleared the air and addressed the gossip, by saying, "Let’s clear up some rumors."

"We’ve never been Scientologists. We’ve never been swingers."

During this episode, the couple was joined by daughter Willow Smith and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The couple doesn't celebrate their anniversary

The Smiths took another moment to show just how untraditional their marriage is when the couple discussed how they take 10 days out of the year to keep their marriage fresh and that they don’t celebrate an anniversary.

The actors wed on Dec. 31, 1997, and on an episode of "Red Table Talk" in 2019, the duo shared that they don’t celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"Very rarely am I out and about for New Year's," Pinkett Smith said. "I like to snuggle up somewhere and just chill and kind of go inside. I do a lot of spiritual work during this time.

"Usually, Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s gonna be. I don’t wanna be out in the world. He now has the freedom (to) go and have an awesome adventure of some kind."

"It's more a life partnership, so it's not steeped in ... that day," Pinkett Smith added, detailing how she perceives her marriage.

Jada shared their relationship changed when she turned 40

During the same episode where Smith addressed rumors around their marriage, Pinkett Smith shared that she had a "midlife crisis" when she turned 40.

"Your 40th birthday was my low point," Smith shared in response to Pinkett Smith discussing the turning point in their marriage.

Smith went on to share that he threw his wife a birthday party, which she wasn't happy with.

"This next 40, I gotta do it my way," Pinkett Smith said during the episode.

Smith discussed that he had to "let go" of the dream he had for what he wanted his family to be like.

The couple concluded this segment with sharing that they don't refer to one another as husband and wife, but instead call each other life partners.

The couple's daughter, Willow Smith, admits she's polyamorous

Another key moment discussed on "Red Table Talk" was the moment the couple’s daughter shared she is polyamorous.

In an episode of the show that aired in 2021, Willow said, "In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends."

The episode unfolds with Pinkett Smith sharing her reaction to her daughter’s lifestyle choice.

"I was like ‘I totally get it’", Pinkett Smith said. "Wanting to set up your life in a way you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear.

"Most people are practicing monogamy because they feel like they have no other choice," she continued.

It's unclear if the Smiths will sit down at the "Red Table" to discuss the Oscars as reports have swirled and people have wondered if they will.

On Tuesday, Pinkett Smith shared a message of healing following the slap.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the actress shared on her personal Instagram account.

A rep for Red Table Talk hasn't responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.