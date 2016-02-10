Will Smith on parenting Jaden and Willow: We may have gone too far

Will Smith joked he and wife Jada Pinkett "might have gone too far" with their hands-off parenting style.

The actor was asked on BBC Radio 1Xtra whether he consciously allowed his kids "a lot of freedom of expression."

"Yeah, I think it may have been a mistake," Smith responded with a laugh. "I think we may have gone too far." The radio show's host, A.Dot, then asked Smith, "How do you respond then, for example, if you encourage them to have freedom of expression and then people will start making jokes about say, Jaden modeling women's clothes. How do you, as a dad, handle that?"

Smith responded that there's a "really powerful internal quality as an artist that as parents we encourage."

He added, "Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it's scary, it's really terrifying – but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn't concern himself with what people think."

Smith's son Jaden was recently named the new face of Louis Vuitton womenswear. In October, he told GQ he doesn't think he's "as revolutionary as Galileo," but added "I don't think I'm not as revolutionary as Galileo."

In addition to son Jaden, Smith and Pinkett have one daughter, Willow. Smith has a son, Trey, from a previous marriage.