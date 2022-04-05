Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith remain ‘unbreakable’ after Oscars slap, hope to 'move on' from incident: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, two stars already attached at the hip in their longstanding marriage, have reportedly only grown closer in the week since Smith’s viral smacking of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

According to a new report, the pair is apparently not letting the incident or criticism get between them.

"They stick together through thick and thin," a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "They have been through a lot together and this is just another battle for them."

The insider maintained that Pinkett Smith, 50, "absolutely loves and adores" the "King Richard" actor, 53, despite what transpired at the Oscars, adding that the Smiths are "an unbreakable couple [that] will be together forever."

The "Red Table Talk" host also apparently "wants to just move on," the source said. "She doesn’t want to be the center of attention. She doesn’t want her husband being the center of attention."

"This was not how she saw the night going — no one did," the source added. "He was winning one of the most important awards of his life, and the entire night became about Will and Chris, [and] neither of them wanted that. She hopes that they can move on."

Reps for Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In a previous Us Weekly report, an insider relayed that couple was in agreement that Smith shouldn't have assaulted Rock and that Pinkett Smith had wished he didn't.

"It was in the heat of the moment, and it was him overreacting," said the source. "He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,"

On March 30, the Academy said it has "initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct" and added that it was providing Smith with "at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions" to say his piece in a written letter before its board of governors meets again on April 18.

The meeting is set to determine whether "any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct" will be levied against the actor.

On the night of March 30, Rock was greeted with a three-minute-long standing ovation before his first comedy show in Boston. Rock addressed the slap for the first time.

The comedian first addressed the crowd by joking, "How was your weekend?"

"I had a whole list of jokes. I had a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I'm still kind of processing what happened," he added.

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock promised.

Smith also recently announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement via his representative.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

Smith also apologized to Rock via a statement shared on his Instagram.