Will Smith’s daughter Willow posts cryptic tweet about the ‘meaning of life’ following Oscar slap

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, is getting philosophical on Twitter.

The singer and "Red Table Talk" co-host took to the social media platform on Saturday and shared some cryptic tweets about the "meaning of life" following her father’s resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"The meaning of life is found in a challenge," tweeted the 21-year-old.

"Life is a series of reactions," she wrote in a separate tweet.

The actor resigned on Friday following his Oscars slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the 53-year-old said he will "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable."

Film Academy president David Rubin said Smith’s resignation was accepted.

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," he confirmed.

The resignation came two days after the academy’s leadership board met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Those proceedings could have resulted in suspension or expulsion, and it was not immediately clear what additional punishment he could face.

Had he been expelled, Smith would have joined a small group of men removed from the academy: Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and the actor Carmine Caridi, who was kicked out for sharing awards screeners.

On March 27, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat onto the stage and smacked Rock, 57, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police. He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston last week that he was still "kind of processing what happened."

Smith stunned Rock, the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith, 50, who has spoken publicly about her hair loss condition, alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.

After Smith’s attack, he returned to his seat and angrily twice shouted at Rock to "get my wife’s name out your f--king mouth." When Smith took the stage again less than an hour later to accept his Oscar, he tearfully apologized to the Academy but notably omitted any mention of Rock.

The fallout was immediate and intense. Smith had supporters for coming to his wife’s defense, but he was widely condemned for responding with violence and for marring both his long-sought Oscar victory and overshadowing the night’s other winners.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy," said Smith in his statement on Friday. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," he concluded his statement.

