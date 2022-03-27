Expand / Collapse search
Oscars 2022: Complete winners list

The 2022 94th Annual Academy Award winners are here

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
The 2022 94th Annual Academy Awards are here. 

The award show returned to the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday. 

Here is the list of winners from this year's Oscars:

Will Smith won the 2022 Oscar for best actor.

Will Smith won the 2022 Oscar for best actor. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

  • Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

  • Best sound: "Dune"
  • Cinematography: "Dune"
  • Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Production design: "Dune"
  • Film editing: "Dune"
  • Music: "Dune"
  • Live action short film: "The Long Goodbye"
  • Animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"
  • Documentary for short subject: "The Queen of Basketball"
  • Best picture: "Dune"
  • Best animated feature: "Encanto"
  • Best visual effects: "Dune"
  • Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "Coda"
  • Best International feature film: "Drive My Car"
Coda was nominated for three Academy Awards and took home all three.

Coda was nominated for three Academy Awards and took home all three. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

  • Best costume design: "Cruella"
  • Best original screenplay: "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh
  • Best adapted screenplay: "Coda," Sian Heder
  • Best documentary feature: "Summer of Soul"
  • Best original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"
  • Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"
  • Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Best picture: "Coda"
Jessica Chastain won the best actress category.

Jessica Chastain won the best actress category. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending