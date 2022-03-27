Oscars 2022: Complete winners list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 94th Annual Academy Awards are here.

The award show returned to the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday.

Here is the list of winners from this year's Oscars:

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

OSCARS 2022 RED CARPET FASHION

Best sound : "Dune"

: "Dune" Cinematography: "Dune"

"Dune" Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Production design: "Dune"

"Dune" Film editing: "Dune"

"Dune" Music: "Dune"

"Dune" Live action short film: "The Long Goodbye"

"The Long Goodbye" Animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"

"The Windshield Wiper" Documentary for short subject: "The Queen of Basketball"

"The Queen of Basketball" Best picture : "Dune"

: "Dune" Best animated feature: "Encanto"

"Encanto" Best visual effects: "Dune"

"Dune" Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "Coda"

Troy Kotsur, "Coda" Best International feature film: "Drive My Car"

Best costume design: "Cruella"

"Cruella" Best original screenplay: "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh Best adapted screenplay: "Coda," Sian Heder

"Coda," Sian Heder Best documentary feature: "Summer of Soul"

"Summer of Soul" Best original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Will Smith, "King Richard" Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Best picture: "Coda"