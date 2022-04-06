Latest on Will Smith: Academy reschedules board meeting to discuss Oscars slap after actor's resignation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Academy Board of Governors has rescheduled a meeting to discuss Will Smith 's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars from April 18 to this Friday.

The move comes on the heels of Smith's decision to resign from the Academy.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Academy president David Rubin called for a board meeting to take place on Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m. PT.

The meeting's purpose is to "address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27," the letter begins.

"Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," the letter signed by Rubin states.

The meeting will take place over Zoom.

Smith announced his resignation in a statement last Friday, stating that he has "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the board.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," Smith added.

Shortly after, Rubin said in a statement that the Academy accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smitt was in attendance at the event.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me," Rock said after he was slapped by Smith.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," Smith said.

When Smith received his award for best actor for his role in "King Richard," he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said. "This is a beautiful moment."

Smith apologized once again in an Instagram post the following day, tagging Chris Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Meanwhile, Rock has been performing standup since the Oscars incident and in his first return to the stage last week he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

