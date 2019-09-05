Meghan McCain sides with Trump over ‘Will & Grace’ stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain condemned far-left “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack for walking back widely criticized comments calling to expose Trump donors in Hollywood.

It all started last week when McCormack responded to a report about an upcoming fundraiser being held in Beverly Hills in honor of President Trump's reelection campaign by requesting a "report" on all the attendees.

"Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event," he wrote, "so the rest of us can be clear about who we don't want to work with. Thx," McCormack tweeted.

However, McCormack attempted to clarify his stance on Tuesday, telling his followers on Instagram that he doesn't support "blacklists” and he was “misinterpreted.”

Messing agreed with the sentiment, adding "I couldn't have said it better." But McCain didn’t buy the liberal stars’ explanations.

“No one is misinterpreting - you want to put a list together of Trump supporters/republicans in Hollywood and end their employment, publicly shame them, possibly invited god knows what into their lives,” McCain tweeted. “THIS is the ‘tolerant Hollywood left’ and no amount of backtracking changes it.”

McCain doesn’t always agree with Trump, who famously had a longstanding feud with her late father, but “The View” co-host and the president apparently see eye-to-eye when it comes to the NBC sitcom stars.

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue?”

Trump was presumably referring to an indecent on Wednesday when Messing attempted to explain why she'd recently promoted an Alabama church sign that called black Trump voters mentally ill.

Her response came as #RacistDebraMessing trended on Twitter. Messing claimed she apologized for liking the sign but doubled down on her criticism of the president.

McCain's co-host Whoopi Goldberg also had a blistering statement for Messing and McCormack this week.

“In this country, people can vote for who they want to -- that is one of the great rights of this country,” she said on Tuesday. “You don’t have to like it but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for -- we don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

In an apparent allusion to the McCarthy era, Goldberg added that “a lot of good people” had been accused of things and lost their “right to work.”

