Will Ferrell talks taking the smaller roles during his time on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Ferrell reminisced about the days of "SNL" and his willingness to step out of the spotlight and take on the smaller roles.

Ferrell joined the "Hot Ones" show for their holiday episode, where he talked about his time on "Saturday Night Live." Even though Ferrell did take on leading parts while he was on the show, he also had a positive attitude about the smaller parts he played.

"I loved being on Saturday Night Live, because it was my favorite show, but also being a part of an ensemble I just loved it, and I made a point to tell the writers, ‘I don’t care, cast me in a super-small part,' because some cast members took offense to that, and I just made a point to say, ‘I'll deliver a pizza in a scene, you know, if you need someone' just cuz it's supportive, but it's also just an opportunity to potentially get a laugh" Ferrell told "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.

Ferrell was also asked about a moment when he broke character while acting on the live show.

"There was a character I had done on ‘Weekend Update.' He suffered from a disease called voice immodulation... " the actor explained.

"I started doing this character, and the glasses I was wearing fogged up so much that I couldn't see the cue cards, and so that just started making me laugh so hard that I totally broke," Ferrell said.

Ferrell spent seven years on "SNL" after joining the cast in 1995. Some popular sketches starring Ferrell were "More Cowbell," "Short Shorts for the USA" and "Spartan Cheerleader" among many others. He has gone back to host the show several times since his departure.

After his run on "SNL," Ferrell went on to act in many comedy movies, like "Elf," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Step Brothers" and "Daddy's Home." Ferrell recently starred in the Christmas movie "Spirited" with Ryan Reynolds.