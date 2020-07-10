Who is Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey?

Naya Rivera and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey were in each other’s lives since before the actress joined the cast of “Glee” in 2010.

Their relationship was on-and-off for many years and eventually led to the pair walking down the aisle. After a brief marriage they divorced, but remained in contact for the sake of their son Josey Dorsey, who is now 4.

Rivera, 33, and Dorsey, 36, both pursued acting careers, with each appearing in several television shows.

Dorsey, who is from West Virginia, had plans of being a college athlete but ended up taking the acting route after a series of injuries put that dream to rest, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

He enrolled at Western Carolina University to study sports management and minored in theater. Dorsey later dropped out and moved to New York City, where he was accepted into the New York Conservatory for the Dramatic Arts.

The actor has had supporting roles on “Yellowstone,” “Bosch,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Vampire Diaries” and many more.

Dorsey met Rivera in 2010, but they took a break in their relationship so she could focus on “Glee," according to the report.

The actress then went on to date rapper Big Sean in 2013, to whom she became engaged. The pair called off the engagement the following April.

Shortly after, Rivera and Dorsey reunited and ultimately tied the knot in July 2014.

They welcomed their son one year after they got married. In November 2016 they called it quits before briefly reconciling.

Rivera was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in an altercation with Dorsey. She filed for divorce shortly after, which was finalized in 2018.

In March, the former couple agreed to share joint custody of their son and waved spousal support, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Dorsey is currently looking after their son while the search continues for Rivera, who went missing on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday. The actress was with Josey at the time of her disappearance but the 4-year-old was found safe on the scene and has since been photographed with Dorsey.