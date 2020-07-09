Former 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after day on California lake: reports

Former “Glee” actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat on a lake north of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Rivera rented the boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County at around 1 p.m. Her son was found safe by another boater three hours later, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

Authorities have been searching by air and using dive teams amid a search and rescue operation for the 33-year-old actress, KNBC-TV reported.

Rivera and her son went swimming – he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t – and he got back into the boat but she didn’t, the sheriff’s department said, according to KNBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.