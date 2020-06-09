Lea Michele is 'reaching out' to former co-stars following accusations of poor on-set behavior: report

Lea Michele is trying to learn from her mistakes.

The actress has recently faced a handful of accusations of poor on-set behavior by her co-stars -- particularly from the show "Glee."

Accusations began when "Glee" actress Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele, 33, of making her time on the show "a living hell."

Alex Newell, another star of the show, displayed support for Ware's comments while Heather Morris, a longtime cast member, said online that Michele was "unpleasant to work with." An actor who co-starred on Broadway with Michele also claimed she was a "nightmare."

Now, it seems she's looking to make amends, as a source revealed to Us Weekly that the "Scream Queens" actress has reached out to some of her co-stars to discuss the matter.

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past,” the source said. “This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

After the accusations began pouring in, Michele issued a public apology, admitting she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she said. "We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Ware, 28, seemingly responded to Michele's apology by urging her to donate to a fundraiser for the family of James Scurlock, a black man who was shot and killed in a recent protest in Omaha, Neb.

Reps for Michele declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News.