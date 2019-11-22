Whitney Cummings shared topless photo after smoking marijuana: 'It was my own fault'

Whitney Cummings is opening up about the time she accidentally exposed her nipple on Instagram.

The comedian addressed the incident in an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed that she was smoking pot when she posted the raunchy snippet.

“It was actually my own fault. I was doing Instagram Stories one night and weed is now legal in California, which is not a good mix. I had done [a Story] and it kind of slipped a little bit,” Cummings said.

After accidentally posting her topless video, Cummings was threatened with extortion from online users who screenshotted the image. Cummings refused to be victimized and retorted by posting the photo herself on Twitter.

Her Twitter message said the following:

“1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.”

Attaching the topless photo, she continued, "2) They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

Cummings told Clarkson she was simply taking back control with her decision to post the photo herself on Twitter.

“I just took the bargaining chip off the table. It was the only thing I knew how to do,” Cummings told Clarkson. “It’s a boob!”

“I was like, I’m not giving you my money, I’ve worked too hard,” she stated. “I paid good money [for my boobs]! I’m proud of them.”

Cummings noted that she was “annoyed” at the extortion attempts. “There are better nude photos of me. I’m in the bathtub. I look like I’m having a home birth.”