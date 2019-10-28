White House slams rapper YG for booting fan for not saying 'f--k Donald Trump': 'Example of the tolerant left'

The White House is condemning rapper YG after he booted a fan from his concert for refusing to say "f--k Donald Trump."

"Another example of the tolerant left," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sarcastically told Fox News on Monday.

The rapper, who released the song "FDT" with the late Nipsey Hussle in 2016 – which stands for the phrase he tried to get the fan to say – sounded off at the fan at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday.

EMINEM INTERVIEWED BY THE SECRET SERVICE OVER 'THREATENING LYRICS' AIMED AT TRUMP, DOCUMENTS SHOW

"I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet," he told the fan onstage. "Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f--k with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’

But the fan refused to YG, who then said: "No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his a-- out of here."

BETTE MIDLER ON RAND PAUL'S SYRIA COMMENTS: WE SHOULD 'BE MORE GRATEFUL' TO MAN WHO ASSAULTED HIM

THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

YG is an outspoken critic of President Trump and has even been known to destroy a Trump piñata on stage. Per Variety, he previously partnered with the L.A. bagel truck Yeasty Boys to hand out "f— Donald Trump" bagels to voters in Compton, Calif.