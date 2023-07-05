Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Jeopardy!' fans rejoice as Ken Jennings takes over for Mayim Bialik amid writers strike: 'Don't let her back'

Bialik was supposed to host the game show through July 28, but refused to cross picket line

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
As much as they love the game show, "Jeopardy!" fans are known for their overt criticism of the hosts, the contestants and the clues.

Tuesday night was no exception, when Ken Jennings returned as host, taking over for Mayim Bialik. Although Jennings and Bialik are both hosts of the show, they typically split the season.

The shows, which are taped months in advance, were shot in conjunction with Hollywood's writers strike, which Bialik chose to support by stepping down from her hosting duties.

Fans welcomed Jennings with open arms on Tuesday, taking to social media to voice their satisfaction with his return.

Ken Jennings in a dark suit and red tie looks to contestants while on Jeopardy! split Mayim Bialik in a blue jacket behind a podium on "Jeopardy!"

Ken Jennings returned to host "Jeopardy!" after Mayim Bialik chose to step down from hosting duties due to the writers strike. (Christopher Willar/Tyler Golden )

'JEOPARDY!' HOST KEN JENNINGS SLAMMED BY 'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR FOR CROSSING THE PICKET LINE

"No question, Ken is more spontaneous, fluid, and quick-witted #jeopardy," one fan wrote to Twitter. 

"Ken Jennings is back hosting Jeopardy. All seems right in the world. #Jeopardy," another said.

Ken Jennings in a blue suit with a purple tie behind the Jeopardy! podium

"Jeopardy!" fans were excited to have Ken Jennings back on the air as host. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Fans were quick to slam Bialik, suggesting Jennings take over as permanent host of the game show.

"Ken Jennings is soooo much better than Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy host. Please don’t let her back on the air," one opinionated fan wrote.

"Can we just make Ken Jennings the permanent Jeopardy host already?! He's way more personable than Mayim Bialik," another added.

"When a Contestant gives an answer to a question, Ken Jennings is right on it, not like the somewhat delayed response from Mayim Bialik," someone else commented.

Mayim Bialik in a hot pink top and checkered blazer holding a card on "Jeopardy!"

Mayim Bialik's role as host was questioned by fans online amid her absence. (Jeopardy/Sony Pictures Television)

Other viewers voiced adoration for Bialik, writing, "We miss Mayim. #Jeopardy."

Another complimented her decision to stand with the writers, tweeting, "I have missed Ken's delivery but wish he hadn't crossed the picket line. I respect Mayim joining the strike."

Writer Eric Heisserer holds his writers strike sign on the fourth day of the writers strike in front of Netflix in Hollywood, followed by many other individuals

The writers strike has been ongoing since May 2. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP)

The writers' strike, spearheaded by the Writers Guild of America, has been ongoing since the beginning of May. Thousands of writers are protesting for better pay and other job securities.

Jennings told the Deseret News of his decision to come back amidst the strike, "Our last week of shows was already locked…We could be above board and just shoot the last week of scripts that had already been written."

The show finished taping in May, but new episodes will air until July 28.

Wil Wheaton on Jeopardy

Wil Wheaton slammed Ken Jenning's decision to cross the picket line. (Getty Images)

Wil Wheaton, Bialik's former co-star on the "Big Bang Theory," eviscerated Jennings for his decision to cross the picket line.

"This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this," he shared to Facebook. "Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

