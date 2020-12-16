'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shocks Pat Sajak, viewers with her huge enthusiasm and impressive gameplay

“Wheel of Fortune” viewers were inspired by the relentless positivity of recent contestant and winner Diana Hawkins.

The data analyst and mother of four appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of the popular game show and quickly captivated both the audience and host Pat Sajak, who couldn’t help but marvel at her enthusiasm to play the game.

“You look happy to be here,” he says in a video released by the show. “Like, almost hysterically happy to be here.”

Hawkins spent most of her run on the episode bobbing up and down, speaking incredibly fast and, of course, solving puzzles left and right. She proved to be an unstoppable player, earning $19,850 in regulation play, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Her score was good enough to advance to the bonus puzzle, which coincidentally read “It was a major victory.”

“It was!” shouted Hawkins as she jumped, danced and ran around the stage and screamed in victory.

“See what happens when you relax!” Sajak joked.

The solve gave her another $38,000, bringing her grand total winnings to a shocking $57,850.

Sajak closed out the show by marveling at Hawkins’ impressive ability to play the game.

“You know, and it's a tricky business because sometimes someone will have a lot of enthusiasm but it kinda gets away in the game playing, but she seemed to feed into that. She played very well,” he said.

While viewers shared the host’s admiration of her gameplay, it was her enthusiasm that made many take to social media to express their thoughts on the high-energy episode.

"Diana is VERY VERY happy to be here. Seriously, if I had 1/4 of her energy, I'd be very happy!" one inspired user wrote on Twitter.

"If y’all cant match the energy of Diana right now you need to take notes on how to have a good time and enjoy life #WheelOfFortune," another wrote.

"Why can’t everyone be as happy as the great lady Diana on @WheelofFortune?!?! She’s awesome!!" another added.

"I just want to say that Diana on @WheelofFortune tonight was actually so much fun to watch! What a great personality! I hope she’s staying safe during covid! #gameshows," someone else felt inspired to write.

"Every game show on the planet should be reaching out to Diana to get her on. #WheelOfFortune," someone else concluded.