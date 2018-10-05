'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses prize money after accidentally guessing NSFW answer

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on some big money after guessing the wrong letter and accidentally turning the puzzle into an NSFW answer.

The awkward moment happened on Thursday night's episode of the classic game show, when contestant Melanie only had one more letter to guess to solve the puzzle and win big. But the contestant fell short when she chose to guess "G" instead of "C" for the word "COLD."

After choosing "G," Melanie told the show's host, Pat Sajak, that she was ready to solve the puzzle and guessed, "Bridal & gold shower.”

Unfortunately, "gold shower" was not the phrase Sajak and presenter Vanna White were looking for.

Melanie's "golden shower" faux pas then gave contestant Jenn the chance to solve the puzzle correctly, completing the phrase "Bridal & cold shower.”