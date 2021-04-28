'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins massive, historic prize but her celebration almost ends in disaster

A lucky "Wheel of Fortune" contestant made history on the show Tuesday by being the first contestant ever to win a brand new house on the show.

In what might be literally the biggest prize the show has ever seen, sixth grade teacher Laura Trammell appeared on the show and made it all the way to the bonus round, where a lucky spin and a clever puzzle solve earned her a brand new pad in a Latitude Margaritaville community.

Yahoo Entertainment reports that Trammell went into the bonus round with an already impressive $23,690 in prize money. The Mission Viejo, Calif. resident was in the right place at the right time as "Wheel of Fortune" is currently doing its "Home Sweet Home" giveaway in partnership with Latitude Margaritaville and Minto to offer the chance for contestants to earn a home in the final round of play.

After spinning the envelope wheel, Trammell correctly solved the last puzzle, which read "I caught a glimpse." That’s when host Pat Sajak opened her envelope to reveal she was the lucky winner of the top prize of the night. Her new home is valued at $375,000, bringing her total prize money to $398,690.

"This is just nuts," a stunned Sajak told an even more stunned Trammell, who was speechless going into the commercial break.

When the episode returned, she’d caught her breath a little bit but noted she was "still in shock."

"I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened."

While the moment ended up being a celebratory one, the host noted that it almost ended in disaster for his co-host, Vanna White.

When Trammell won her prize, the "Wheel of Fortune" set was blasted with confetti from canons that were set up to add a little fanfare to the occasion. However, it seems one of those canons got a little too close to White.

"First thing, I have to tell you that, when you won, Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti" Sajak noted.

The video of the celebrations hows White briefly cover her head as she walked over to the host. Fortunately, she walked away completely unharmed.

"Thank goodness, it wasn't my eye," she said.

"You could’ve put your eye out!" Sajak exclaimed.