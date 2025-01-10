Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'still in shock' after surprise engagement on the game show

Robin popped the question to Rhea Mathew, a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Thursday night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White helped make one contestant's night a little special.

On Thursday night, during the game show's 50th anniversary celebration, Seacrest announced they had helped Robin propose to Rhea Mathew, a former "Wheel of Fortune" contestant who competed in October 2023.

"We're celebrating milestones in honor of our 50th anniversary and actually had one happen earlier in the week right here on the set," Seacrest announced in a clip uploaded on YouTube. 

"Robin, the boyfriend of former contestant Rhea, reached out for our help in asking her a big question," Vanna added.

She explained that with the help of announcer Jim Thornton, they were able to create "a bit of a ruse, making Rhea think she was back to celebrate ‘Wheel’s' 50th."

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White and contestant

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White assisted in a marriage proposal on the game show. (Getty Images/Wheel of Fortune YouTube)

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT LOSES OUT ON $1 MILLION PRIZE BY MISSING ONE WORD

"But take a look and see what happened," White added, before panning to Robin and Rhea's proposal.

In the clip, Rhea solved the "Will You Marry Me?" puzzle.

"Nicely done," Thornton told Rhea.

Robin walked on the stage, got down on one knee and asked, "Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?" The former contestant appeared shocked and nodded in agreement.

"Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?"

— Contestant's boyfriend, Robin

The video then cut to White and Seacrest. 

"I think she was really surprised," Ryan said.

"Yes, that was so heartwarming," White said.

"Very sweet. I love that we can do that on this show," Seacrest added. 

"You never know what's going to happen around here," White joked.

vanna white smiling in front of letterboard

Vanna White was in on the surprise proposal. (Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

"Wheel of Fortune" shared the couple's special moment on its Instagram account. 

"Screaming, crying, losing our minds over this sweet Wheel proposal!" it captioned the post.

Rhea commented on the post, writing, "AHHH thank you thank you thank you for making this into a reality!!! beyond even my wildest of dreams!!"

pat sajak maggie sajak on wheel of fortune

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, spoke to the contestant prior to the proposal. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Rhea shared a picture from the proposal on her Instagram and noted her fiancé "put my jaw on the floor doing the sweetest, most elaborate thing anyone has ever done for me."

Former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, spoke to Rhea prior to the proposal in a video uploaded to her Instagram page.

"I actually brought someone very special with me today. I brought my boyfriend Robin. He's one of my biggest supporters. So, I'm really excited to share this magic with him," Rhea told Maggie, who is the game show's social correspondent. 

Sajak's video then showed a behind-the-scenes look at the proposal with the caption, "A proposal on set?! 2025 is off to a magical start!"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

