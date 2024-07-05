'Wheel of Fortune' promo with Ryan Seacrest sparks debate over future of show

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming season, which will feature Ryan Seacrest stepping in for longtime host Pat Sajak.

Earlier this week, the show's official Instagram account shared a promo for the 42nd season, and longtime fans of the show seem to be having mixed reactions to the new host.

In the promo, Seacrest tells co-host Vanna White, "I can't wait to get to work."

"Let's get you ready for fall," White responds, before coaching the host through various exercises to prep him for the upcoming season.

"I'm sick of seeing Ryan Seacrest," one follower commented on the post. "Surely, there must be someone else who can host."

"Never liked Seacrest. After forty years I’m going to no longer be a Wheel watcher," another person wrote. The social media user noted that Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, or "anybody but Seacrest" would be better.

However, others were quick to support the "American Idol" host.

"It was hard when Alex Trebek died and I didn’t know how JEOPARDY! would go on without him but Ken Jennings has been doing a good job," one fan commented. "I didn’t know how THE PRICE IS RIGHT would be when Bob Barker retired but Drew Carey has done a good job. Point is we’ve seen others take over from legendary game show hosts and so I wanna see how Ryan does here cus really besides hosting just have fun and seeing how this isn’t the first time Ryan has hosted a Merv Griffin created game show he’s moved up to one of his most beloved ones."

"You’re gonna be a good host Ryan," another wrote. "I’ll be watching."

"I can't pretend I don't understand why a lot of people are not happy about Ryan Seacrest becoming the new host of WOF. However, for me personally, I'm indifferent to him. I'm going to give him a chance," another follower commented. "You got this Ryan, make Pat proud!"

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show. A week later, it was announced that Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.

After Sajak's final episode aired last month, Seacrest took to social media to bid the longtime host farewell.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Sajak and White. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

During Sajak's final episode, which was taped in April, Sajak delivered an emotional goodbye speech .

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he said. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

"I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," Sajak continued. "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."

"But gradually it became more than that," he added. "A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations."

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," Sajak concluded. "Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

The 42nd season of "Wheel of Fortune" is set to premiere this fall.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ABC for comment.