Game Shows

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant goes viral for x-rated answer: 'Will be played for eternity'

Social media had a field day with a contestant's NSFW guess on 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
"Wheel of Fortune" might have made history on May 23 for one of the most mystifying answers ever given by a contestant. 

Things got X-rated on the family-friendly game show when a contestant named Tavaris misidentified a popular phrase.

Vanna White, as always, was on hand to reveal part of the phrase. The board read: _ _ _ _ /I _ /T _ E /B _ _ T! 

Wide shot of Wheel of Fortune set with three contestants and Vanna White waiting to fill in the blank

Thursday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" went viral after a contestant gave a raunchy answer. (ABC)

Tavaris took a look at the game board, quickly buzzing in that he had the answer. 

"Right in the butt," he said with confidence, until fellow contestant Tyra, on the opposite side of the stage, audibly expressed her bewilderment. The audience collectively guffawed at the awkward moment.

"What?" she said. The camera then panned to Tavaris, who looked like a deer in headlights. 

Tavaris in a blue shirt looking shocked, Beth in black and Tyra in hot pink on "Wheel of Fortune"

Contestants react to Tavaris' X-rated comment on "Wheel of Fortune." (ABC/Wheel of Fortune Instagram)

"No," host Pat Sajak said, definitively.

The correct answer, which contestant Beth guessed, was "T H I S / I S / T H E / B E S T !"

Pat Sajak looks confused in a suit on the set of "Wheel of Fortune"

Pat Sajak was stunned by Tavaris' guess. (Getty Images)

Social media was flooded with reactions to the X-rated flub, with several popular accounts sharing the moment with their followers. People had a field day with the raunchiness of the guess.

  • "Wheel of Fortune needs a new tv rating after this"
  • "Wheel of Fortune is a lot spicier than I remember"
  • "Will this end up being the most-viewed Wheel of Fortune clip of all time?"
  • "He just became a part of Wheel of Fortune history in a clip that will be played for eternity"
  • "The greatest wrong answer in "Wheel of Fortune" history (and maybe game show history, period)"

The show also shared the hilarious clip on their official Instagram page, eliciting even more reactions.

"The look on his face after saying it." 

Sajak has been the show's host since 1981. His final episode will air June 7.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

