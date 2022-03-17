'Wheel of Fortune' contestant flubs famous lyric from 'Eurythmics' song, loses puzzle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant missed out on solving a puzzle this week, despite his answer being spelled out correctly.

Contestant Chris Bryant became the talk of Twitter during Tuesday night's episode when the puzzle he was solving featured the famous lyric from the Eurythmic's song, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

Although Bryant spelled out the puzzle correctly, he lost out on winning it because he pronounced "this" as "these."

Several viewers at home were stunned by his loss because, as many Eurythmic fans know, that's exactly how British rocker Annie Lennox pronounces the word in the song. A majority refused to believe that the actual song title and lyric include the word "this" instead of "these."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT RELEASED FROM JAIL: WILL HE SUCCESSFULLY APPEAL CONVICTION? LEGAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"I have listened to this song at least 400 times over my lifetime.. and until I actually hear Annie Lennox say that she sang ‘Sweet Dreams are made of this’ I won't believe it.. I don't care what the title says. #WheelOfFortune," one Twitter user reacted.

Another wrote that Bryant got "screwed!"

"That #WheelOfFortune contestant who just misread that revealed 'Sweet Dreams Are Made of This' phrase on the puzzle board was definitely recalling how Annie Lennox sang that last word as ‘these,’'" said another.

A fourth person called the fail "epic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sajak appeared to feel for Bryant, pointing out that the contestant knew he flubbed his answer almost immediately.

"And you knew it, as soon as it came out of your mouth. It happens, don't worry about it," the game show host said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Bryant still managed to advance to the bonus round. He ultimately took home $26,405.