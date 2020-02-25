What's leaving and coming to Netflix in March 2020?

As February draws to a close, dedicated TV and movie streamers far and wide are preparing their schedules for what’s to come on Netflix in March.

March will see classic movies such as “GoodFellas,” “Hook” and “Space Jam” hit the streaming platform so that users can view them at home. People can also expect originals such as a new comedy special titled “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis.”

In addition to a slew of new original movies and television series making their way to the streaming giant this month, there’s a good number of titles that are leaving for good. March will mark viewers’ last chance to see some decided hits such as “Batman Begins,” “Charlies Angels,” “Hairspray” and more.

To help make sure no one misses out on anything below is a rundown of what’s coming to and leaving Netflix in March:

COMING TO NETFLIX IN MARCH

March 1

"Go! Go! Cory Carson," Season 2

"Always a Bridesmaid"

"Beyond the Mat"

"Cop Out"

"Corpse Bride"

"Donnie Brasco"

"Freedom Writers"

"Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"

"GoodFellas"

"Haywire"

"He's Just Not That Into You"

"Hook"

"Hugo"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events"

"Life as We Know It"

"Looney Tunes: Back in Action"

"Outbreak"

"Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

"Resident Evil: Extinction"

"Richie Rich"

"Semi-Pro"

"Sleepover"

"Space Jam"

"The Gift"

"The Interview"

"The Shawshank Redemption"

"The Story of God with Morgan Freeman," Season 3

"There Will Be Blood"

"Tootsie"

"Valentine's Day"

"Velvet Colección: Grand Finale"

"ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas"

March 3

"Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis"

March 4

"Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything"

March 5

"Castlevania," Season 3

"Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors"

March 6

"Guilty"

"I am Jonas"

"Paradise PD," Part 2

"The Protector," Season 3

"Spenser Confidential"

"Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City"

"Ugly Delicious," Season 2

March 8

"Sitara: Let Girls Dream"

March 10

"Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal"

"Marc Maron: End Times Fun"

March 11

"The Circle Brazil"

"Dirty Money," Season 2

"On My Block," Season 3

March 12

"Hospital Playlist"

March 13

"100 Humans"

"BEASTARS"

"Bloodride"

"Elite," Season 3

"Go Karts"

Kingdom," Season 2

"Lost Girls"

"The Valhalla Murders"

"Women of the Night"

March 15

"Aftermath"

March 16

"The Boss Baby: Back in Business," Season 3

"Search Party"

"Silver Linings Playbook"

"Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy"

"The Young Messiah"

March 17

"Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy"

"All American," Season 2

"Black Lightning," Season 3

"Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom"

March 18

"Lu Over the Wall"

March 19

"Altered Carbon: Resleeved"

"Feel Good"

March 20

"A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story"

"Archibald's Next Big Thing," Season 2

"Buddi"

"Dino Girl Gauko," Season 2

"Greenhouse Academy," Season 4

"The Letter for the King"

"Maska"

"The Platform"

"Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

"Ultras"

"Tiger King"

March 23

"Sol Levante"

March 25

"Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution"

"Curtiz"

"The Occupant (Hogar)"

"Signs"

"YooHoo to the Rescue," Season 3

March 26

"7SEEDS," Part 2

"Blood Father"

"Unorthodox"

March 27

"Car Masters: Rust to Riches," Season 2

"The Decline"

"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon"

"Killing Them Softly"

"Ozark," Season 3

"There's Something in the Water"

"True: Wuzzle Wegg Day"

"Uncorked"

LEAVING NETFLIX IN MARCH

March 3

"Black Panther"

"The Men Who Stare at Goats"

March 4

"F the Prom"

March 7

"Blue Jasmine"

"The Jane Austen Book Club"

"The Waterboy"

March 9

"Eat Pray Love"

March 14

"Men in Black"

"Men in Black II"

"Mystery Science Theater 3000" Collection Classic, Collection 3

March 15

"Coraline"

March 17

"Being Mary Jane: The Series," Season 1-4

March 19



"The L Word," Season 1-6

"Zodiac"

March 24

"A Wrinkle in Time"

