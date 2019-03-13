What scandal? Lori Loughlin never mentioned as Jimmy Kimmel interviews ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel chose not to address the legal troubles of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin during his sit-down with her co-star, Bob Saget, on Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Loughlin appeared on “Full House” with Saget for seven seasons (1987-1995), playing morning show co-host Rebecca Katsopolis -- or as fans of the show remember her, “Aunt Becky.” They both reprised their roles in the recent Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” which is ending this year.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said 50 people -- including Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman -- were tied to what was called the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.” Loughlin, 54, was accused of paying $500,000 to get her daughter accepted at the University of Southern California through the school’s rowing program despite her daughter having never participated in the sport.

The appearance by Saget, 62, on Kimmel's show was apparently just a coincidence. Saget was there to promote his new show, and Kimmel -- a friend of Saget's -- never asked him about the controversy involving Loughlin.

Kimmel did, however, address the controversy in his opening monologue. He joked that “Aunt Becky” could have been the “'Becky with the good hair' Beyoncé warned us about.”

He also mocked Donald Trump Jr. for mocking Loughlin and Huffman on Twitter.

“As if he got into college because of his grades,” Kimmel joked. “Donald Trump Jr. went to the University of Pennsylvania, where coincidentally, his dad made a $100,000 donation when he was a freshman. See, that was the great thing about Trump University. No one ever had to cheat to get in there.”