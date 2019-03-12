Lori Loughlin deletes social media after college admissions bribery scam indictment

Lori Loughlin has deleted her social media after being indicted in an alleged college admissions cheating scam.

The "Fuller House" actress' Twitter and Instagram accounts appeared to have been taken down on Tuesday. However, her Facebook still appears to be up. The disappearance of two of her pages comes after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the more than 40 people who were indicted in a university bribery scandal.

As ET previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- deemed as recruits for USC's crew team though they never actually participated in the sport.

A spokeswoman for the FBI tells ET that Loughlin has not been taken into custody yet. When federal agents went to the actress' Los Angeles home on Tuesday morning, she was not there. Federal agents were informed Loughlin is out of town and a warrant is out for her arrest.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Loughlin spoke about how important it was for her to support her daughters' education.

"I want them to be happy," Loughlin said. "I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn't have that, I really want that for them."

Meanwhile, Felicity Huffman was also indicted in the same cheating scam. A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET that she was arrested Tuesday morning without incident at her Los Angeles-area home. Huffman is scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.