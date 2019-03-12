Jimmy Kimmel jokes R. Kelly's anonymous child support provider could be CBS: ‘This has been great for them’

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at rival CBS on Monday, joking that the Tiffany Network may have paid R. Kelly’s late child support on his behalf because the bizarre interview he gave on their morning show has grabbed them so much attention.

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King’s memorable sit-down with the singer was spread out across multiple days. Kelly, 52, turned into a viral meme for standing over King while lashing out, and in other moments he spoke glowingly about his mother and career.

Kelly’s performance during the multi-part interview has been widely mocked, while King has been praised for remaining stoic – and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” namesake thinks CBS has been the big winner. Kimmel played the latest news-making clip from the interview, where Kelly explained that he enjoys all types of women.

“I didn’t think it was possible for this interview to get better, but I was wrong,” Kimmel said. “R. Kelly can objectify women of any age.”

Kimmel called the interview a “display of instability from start to finish,” and explained that an anonymous party paid $161,000 in back child support to set Kelly free the "Ignition" singer.

“Maybe CBS paid the money, this has been great for them,” Kimmel joked.

Kelly was ordered into custody on Wednesday by a judge after he said he did not have the entire $161,000 he owed in child support. He was released on Saturday and a spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Department, which operates the jail, said the money was posted Saturday morning, but she did not know by whom.

Last month, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He was taken to the same jail.

Kelly, one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, has been dogged for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves. The allegations came back into the headlines following the explosive documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" that aired in January.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.