What is going on with Hugh Jackman's face?

Hugh Jackman sent his fans into a concerned frenzy last night after posting a snap of himself looking old and frail.

The Aussie star shared a photo posing by some fish in what looks like a log cabin with the caption: “Now that’s what I’m talking about.”

With his thumb aloft, he wrote, “Now that’s what I’m talking about,” possibly referring to the fish supper he may have been about to eat.

He certainly looked a lot different from the fresh-faced handsome star from earlier in the year as he promoted his movie "Eddie The Eagle."

But fans quickly left comments for the star sharing their concern over his slimmer and more aged appearance.

One wrote, “What happened to you Hugh? You are looking much older than your age…please take care…not looking healthy at all…pls,” while another added: “Are you feeling well? Prays and positive thoughts your way just in case. Cheers.”

However, diehard fans of Wolverine, the mutant Marvel character Jackman has brought to life through the "X-Men" franchise, knew instantly that he was probably just still in make-up.

One fan wrote: “He is playing old man Logan so he is likely wearing extra makeup to look older since he is playing an older Wolverine.”

And another added: “Don’t worry. That’s just a “Makeup” for Wolverine 3 movie.”

Click here for more on this story from TheSun.co.uk