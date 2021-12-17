Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'West Side Story' actor Ansel Elgort makes a splash in Hawaii with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Elgort and Komyshan, a ballerina, are high school sweethearts

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Ansel Elgort had some fun in the sun with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on the heels of the release of Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated remake of "West Side Story" he stars in.

Elgort, 27, and his high school sweetheart were spotted hitting up a beach while vacationing in Hawaii this week. The two sported big smiles as they splashed around in the ocean. 

In the photos, the two put their fit figures on full display. Elgort is wearing printed swimsuit trunks while Komyshan dons a black bikini. 

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan sported big smiles as they cooled off in the ocean during a Hawaiian getaway.

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan sported big smiles as they cooled off in the ocean during a Hawaiian getaway. (Mega)

Komyshan, a trained dancer and ballerina, also appeared to get active out of the water. A photo appears to show the dancer doing a side plank on a beach towel as Elgort stands in front of her holding some paperwork.

Elgort and Komyshan first met at LaGuardia High School in New York City and have been dating ever since.

Komyshan, a trained dancer, appeared to work up a sweat on her beach towel as she performed a side plank.

Komyshan, a trained dancer, appeared to work up a sweat on her beach towel as she performed a side plank. (Mega)

Last month, Komyshan joined Elgort at the New York City premiere of the "West Side Story" remake at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center. The 27-year-old actor plays the lead role of Tony. Rachel Zegler also stars in the film as Maria.

The Spielberg remake of the 1961 musical was a disappointment at the box office, raking in $10.5 million in its first weekend theatrical release.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the premiere of ‘West Side Story’ in Los Angeles, California.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the premiere of ‘West Side Story’ in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

In 2019, Elgort revealed that his dancer girlfriend offered him advice about playing the lead role in the film.

"Sometimes I show her my first position or my releve and she says, ‘You’re rolling back on your foot,’ something like that," Elgort told People magazine.

