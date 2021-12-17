'West Side Story' actor Ansel Elgort makes a splash in Hawaii with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort had some fun in the sun with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on the heels of the release of Steven Spielberg's highly-anticipated remake of " West Side Story " he stars in.

Elgort, 27, and his high school sweetheart were spotted hitting up a beach while vacationing in Hawaii this week. The two sported big smiles as they splashed around in the ocean.

In the photos, the two put their fit figures on full display. Elgort is wearing printed swimsuit trunks while Komyshan dons a black bikini.

Komyshan, a trained dancer and ballerina, also appeared to get active out of the water. A photo appears to show the dancer doing a side plank on a beach towel as Elgort stands in front of her holding some paperwork.

Elgort and Komyshan first met at LaGuardia High School in New York City and have been dating ever since.

Last month, Komyshan joined Elgort at the New York City premiere of the "West Side Story" remake at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center. The 27-year-old actor plays the lead role of Tony. Rachel Zegler also stars in the film as Maria.

The Spielberg remake of the 1961 musical was a disappointment at the box office, raking in $10.5 million in its first weekend theatrical release.

In 2019, Elgort revealed that his dancer girlfriend offered him advice about playing the lead role in the film.