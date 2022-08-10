Kevin Costner honors the late Ray Liotta: He 'will be out there with us all' during 'Field of Dreams' game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been less than three months since "Goodfellas" actor, Ray Liotta, passed away in his sleep.

Known best for his role as a mobster, Liotta was also in "Field of Dreams" alongside "Yellowstone" actor, Kevin Costner.

The film follows Costner as an Iowan farmer, coincidentally named Ray, as he builds a baseball field within his cornfield. Consequently, ghosts of baseball players begin to visit the field, one of who is Liotta's character, "Shoeless Joe Jackson."

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Costner wrote of his co-star, "I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta."

This comes as Major League Baseball (MLB) hold their "Field of Dreams" game Wednesday night, with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds set to don special uniforms and emerge out of a cornfield onto the baseball field, just like the movie.

Costner wrote, "‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa."

Costner shared a series of photos from the film, including one that showcases one of the most famous lines in the move, where Liotta's character asks Costner's character, "Hey, is this heaven?" To which Costner replies, "No. It's Iowa."

When Liotta's passing was made public, Costner`also took to his Instagram. He wrote, "Devastated to hear the news of @rayliotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be "Shoeless Joe Jackson" in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

Liotta passed away at the young age of 67, while on set in the Dominican Republic. He was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters."