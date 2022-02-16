‘Yellowstone’ star opts out of SAG awards amid vaccination mandates: ‘I just don't believe in that stuff’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One "Yellowstone" star will be absent from the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards due to the event’s vaccination and testing guidelines.

"I mean no offense to anyone," Forrie J. Smith said in a since-deleted Instagram address to his followers on Monday. "It’s a requirement to be vaccinated."

Event organizers said the awards show, which is set to air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, will require attendees to be vaccinated, have a booster and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show. Organizers are also requiring those in attendance to wear a mask.

"I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated," Smith states in the video. "I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

Smith, who plays the role of Lloyd Pierce on the series, said he had planned on walking the red carpet at the awards show but "I just don't believe in that stuff."

He was a recurring character on the show until season three when his role was upgraded to being a series regular as a senior ranch hand.

"Yellowstone," received its first-ever SAG nomination on Jan. 12 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it "recommends that people remain up to date with their vaccines, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses at regular time points. Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should get an additional primary shot and a booster shot."

CDC data shows that over 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, and over 90 million have received a booster dose.

Officials have urged all Americans who are eligible to get boosted amidst the spread of the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus.

Reps for Smith and Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

