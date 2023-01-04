Warner Bros and Graceland will screen 'Elvis' for free in 10 cities on the singer's birthday

Warner Bros. and Elvis Presley's Graceland estate will work together to screen the latest blockbuster movie on the king of rock 'n' roll in 10 cities across North America to celebrate his birthday on Jan. 8.

According to Deadline, the film "Elvis" directed by Baz Luhrmann, will be shown in theaters at 10 cities: Atlanta (AMC Phipps Plaza), Chicago (AMC River East), Dallas (AMC NorthPark), Kansas City, Kansas, (AMC Town Center), Los Angeles (AMC Burbank), NYC (Loews 34th Street), San Francisco (AMC Metreon), Toronto (Cineplex Scotiabank), Vancouver (Cineplex Odeon International Village), and Memphis at Graceland.

Luhrmann, along with the film's star, Austin Butler, will introduce the LA screening at 4 p.m. All other screenings will take place at 5 p.m., except at Graceland, which will start at 2 p.m.

The film is the highest-grossing original movie of 2022, earning more than $286 million in ticket sales at the box office. Luhrmann earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, and Butler is a contender for Best Actor in a drama while the film is nominated for Best Picture.

"We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet," said Luhrmann. "A big thank you to audiences who made "Elvis" the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis’s fans – both old and new."

"The entire 'Elvis' team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday," the director added.

Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, to Vernon and Gladys Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.