‘Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira reportedly exiting zombie series

“The Walking Dead” is reportedly preparing to say goodbye to another of its main zombie fighters.

Just months after the show saw the departures of lead Andrew Lincoln and co-star Lauren Cohan, multiple reports Friday claimed Danai Gurira would be exiting the show following its 10th season.

According to a new deal the actress reportedly inked with AMC, Gurira, who has played the katana-wielding Michonne since 2012, will only appear intermittently throughout the show’s 10th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will then move on to work on the previously announced series of “Walking Dead” movies alongside Lincoln.

Gurira has been finding success on the big screen, and had a key role in the hugely successful Marvel superhero saga "Black Panther."

The second half of season 9 of the zombie drama will begin airing on Feb. 10.