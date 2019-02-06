'The Walking Dead' star Lauren Cohan reveals early talks for a Maggie spinoff

As fans of “The Walking Dead” are still reeling from the departure of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, another lost character may be getting a spinoff of her own. Lauren Cohan, teased a project for her character Maggie during a recent interview.

The 37-year-old actress first appeared on the series in Season 2, but made a somewhat unceremonious exit from the show in the shadow of Lincoln’s departure. Speaking at the ABC Television Critics Association winter press tour to promote her upcoming show “Whiskey Cavalier,” Cohan told reporters that she’s been in discussions for a Maggie spinoff.

“There may have been some conversations but everything is so early days ambiguous. We’ll have to see what happens,” she said (via Deadline).

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss Season 9 of “The Walking Dead.”]

As fans know, Maggie was last seen on the show in Season 9, Episode 5 where she left Negan, the man who widowed her, to rot in a jail cell rather than take her vengeance. It was later revealed through dialogue that she left her position as leader of the Hilltop colony to work with the mysterious Georgie at a new, unknown encampment. With her character gone but, presumably, very much alive, the door is canonically open for a spinoff series.

“I don’t think it was ‘bad,’” Cohan said of her preliminary talks with AMC. “I’ve done the show for a long time, so it was a long time to be in any character.”

A spinoff would not be out of the realm of possibility for the highly-successful zombie drama. It already runs congruent with “Fear the Walking Dead.” More to the point, fans were shocked in November when they learned the news of Lincoln leaving the series was a bit exaggerated. His character’s death was heavily teased in a highly-anticipated episode, only for him to be rescued at the last minute. It was then announced that Lincoln would reprise his role as Rick Grimes in a series of spinoff movies expected to begin production in 2019.