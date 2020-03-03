Walker Montgomery: 5 things to know about the country crooner

Walker Montgomery has been surrounded by music since the moment he was born.

Montgomery grew up with country star John Michael Montgomery as his father, which means that Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, is also his uncle.

Now 21, Montgomery's making his own way in the world of country music with a sound he describes as having "that rippin’ telecaster with a modern twist to it."

The country music up-and-comer spoke with Fox News about his family, his hobbies and where his love for music began.

Here are five things to know about the country music singer-songwriter:

1. His new song "Like My Daddy Done It" is inspired by real events from his childhood

"I think I might have been 10 when Daddy taught me how to clean a shotgun," Montgomery remembered. "He taught me how to take it apart and put it back together.

"And we’ve always had a garden at the house. I remember we tried to grow corn in a pot one time, that didn’t work out. But yeah, we’ve always had a few crops."

2. He likes more music than just country

"I love Big Band, Swing music," he said. "Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Helen Forrest, Dick Haymes, all of those guys from the Thirties and Forties.

"Helen is probably my favorite vocalist, and of course, Benny Goodman is the King of Swing."

3. He looks up to his father and uncle

"They’ve inspired me a bunch of ways, on and off the stage," Montgomery gushed. "But I’d say just going out there and being able to tour for 20-plus years and still seeing them enjoy it is one of the main things that inspires me about them."

4. He's an outdoorsman

"I love the outdoors. I love hunting, fishing and canoeing, all of that stuff. I love to read, I’m a bookworm, but I’d say that fishing is probably my favorite."

He added: "Of course, I’m obsessed with sports like Kentucky football and Browns football."

5. He fell in love with music at an early age

"It was when I was about 6 or 7 and my dad got me a Baby Taylor guitar, which was my first guitar, and he taught me a few chords."