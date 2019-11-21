Levi Hummon: 5 things to know about the country music crooner and songwriter

Levi Hummon was born with music permeating through his body.

The 28-year-old country musician and singer is the son of Grammy Award-winning country artist Marcus Hummon, but don’t let the pedigree fool you – the “I Still Do” crooner said he’s had to put in major work along his journey and credits the tribulations for his growth in country music.

Once on track to earn his visual arts degree in Florida, Hummon insists he’s no longer the artist in the family, doling out the moniker to his brother, despite his love for sculpture and painting.

“I’m a better musician than painter,” he admitted. “My middle brother is the painter now. I love being creative, though.”

After returning to Nashville and enrolling in Belmont University, Hummon began the tall task of developing his songwriting abilities with other artists in the Music City area and recently spoke to Fox News about his growth as a budding country star.

Here are five things to know about the country music singer-songwriter:

1. He didn’t develop his love of music from his Grammy-winning father.

“I think it had a huge impact on loving music as a whole, and I think I always thought he has a cool job. It didn’t make me want to be an artist, though,” Hummon explained.

“I was never drawn to music because of my dad. I felt drawn to music because I loved music and then my dad became an amazing support system for me.”

2. Levi left his record label to bet on himself and became an independent artist.

“When I left Big Machine Label Group it was pretty crazy there for a second,” he recalled. “I had a moment where I thought to myself, 'How the hell am I going to do this now?'”

He continued, “Luckily I had an amazing team and we just decided we were going to release music on our own. We did, and it’s been working out pretty good lately! I think everything happens for a reason and the music will speak for itself.”

3. He wants to carve out his own niche as an artist.

“That’s definitely always been tough,” Hummon confessed. “My dad is such an amazing writer and I learned so much from him as a kid sitting around the piano and sitting in my first ever co-writes with him learning how to craft a song.”

He continued: “I think it’s a delicate balance of understanding how important his influence has been, but also going out on the road where no one knows who you are – [the] truth is no one cares [laughs] – and winning them over with the songs you wrote.”

4. He’s all about the fan experience with his first-ever “Drop of Us” headline tour.

“Oh man, the fan experience is everything,” Hummon shared. “It’s entertainment, so I want them to be entertained.

“On top of that, I want them to come back to our next show and bring 10 friends. I love my fans. I love the road because every city’s like a little home where I get to see the regulars.”

5. He's toured with Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and Martina McBride, which he admits helped him prepare for his own tour.

“I think being able to watch them on stage for sure, but also watch their [Hunt, Ballerini and Michael Ray] careers grow,” Hummon said.

“A first-ever headlining tour is scary and it’s amazing how each artist handles it. I’ve so enjoyed having the support of other artist friends throughout this journey.”