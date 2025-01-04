Nicole Kidman cries onstage as she dedicates award to late mother at Palm Springs Film Festival

Nicole Kidman broke down in tears onstage while dedicating her International Star Award to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The 57-year-old actress was presented with the award by friend Jamie Lee Curtis during the 36th annual International Film Awards gala Friday.

In a clip shared on social media, Kidman became emotional during her acceptance speech, telling the crowd she was "still grieving" Janelle, who died in early September 2024. Kidman learned of her mother's death shortly after her arrival at the Venice Film Festival, where she won the best actress award for her performance in "Babygirl" but missed the ceremony to be with family.

"I want to dedicate … because I didn't get to do that at the Venice Film Festival," Kidman said tearfully. "I arrived in Venice, and she was gone."

The Australia native recalled that she asked "Babygirl's" director, Halina Reijn, to accept the award in Venice on her behalf.

"But now I'm on stage, and I'm back here," Kidman said as the audience burst into applause.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,'" she added, wiping away tears as Curtis reached over and clasped her hand.

"My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now," Kidman said. "But I still want to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do. And I love you all. And I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.

"I’m sorry I’m crying. I didn’t want to do that, but I feel my mama right now. This is for you, mama."

Kidman's father, Antony Kidman, died in 2014.

While accepting Kidman's award in Venice, Reijn shared a statement from the "Moulin Rouge" star in which she announced her mother's death.

"I arrived in Venice and found out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Kidman said in a statement, according to The Associated Press . "I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me and made me."

A representative for Kidman later told Fox News Digital, "The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time."

Kidman also missed the premiere of "Babygirl" at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 10.

On Sept. 12, Kidman and her sister, Antonia Kidman, expressed their gratitude for the support they received as they coped with their mother's death.

"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.," they wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

The actress earned rave reviews for her performance in "Babygirl," an erotic thriller that also stars Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson. Kidman also received a best actress nomination at the Golden Globe Awards, which air Sunday night.

Kidman is starring in the second season of Taylor Sheridan‘s Paramount+ series "Lioness," which debuted in October. She will next appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show "Scarpetta," based on Patricia Cornwell's book series of the same name.

Curtis will play Kidman's sister in "Scarpetta," and both actresses are executive producing the project.

At the "Lioness" premiere Oct. 23, Kidman reflected on how she felt about her most recent wave of career success.

"I wish my mama was here," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here.

"It’s been hard," she added. "It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there."