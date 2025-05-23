Viktor Krum actor from 'Harry Potter' undergoes surgery after losing ability to breathe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Harry Potter" actor Stanislav Yanevski was hospitalized after suddenly not being able to breathe after celebrating his 39th birthday.

Yanevski, who starred as quidditch player Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

Yanevski had a bandage across his nose and shared why he was hospitalized.

"Soon after my birthday I was hospitalized due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room. As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody," his caption said.

The actor said he is still in recovery but is expected to breathe clearly again soon and "experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months."

He added, "I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely."

Fans took to his comment section.

"Wishing you a belated birthday and a speedy recovery," one user wrote.

Another added, "Sending lots of love."