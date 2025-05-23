Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Viktor Krum actor from 'Harry Potter' undergoes surgery after losing ability to breathe

Stanislav Yanevski revealed he kept his health struggles private before sharing hospital photo with fans

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Harry Potter" actor Stanislav Yanevski was hospitalized after suddenly not being able to breathe after celebrating his 39th birthday.

Yanevski, who starred as quidditch player Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

Yanevski had a bandage across his nose and shared why he was hospitalized.

Shrek actor Stan Yanevski

"Harry Potter" actor Stan Yanevski was hospitalized after not being able to breathe. (Stan Yanevski Instagram/Getty Images)

"Soon after my birthday I was hospitalized due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room. As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody," his caption said.

The actor said he is still in recovery but is expected to breathe clearly again soon and "experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months."

He added, "I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely."

Robert Pattinson, Clemence Poesy, Daniel Radcliffe and Stanislav Yanevski

Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Daniel Radcliffe and Stanislav Yanevski on the set of "Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire." (Murray Close/Getty Images)

Fans took to his comment section.

"Wishing you a belated birthday and a speedy recovery," one user wrote. 

Stanislav Yanevski and Emma Watson

Stanislav Yanevski and Emma Watson on the set of "Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire." (Murray Close/ Getty Images)

Another added, "Sending lots of love."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

