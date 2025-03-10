Simon Fisher-Becker, 'Harry Potter' actor, dead at 63

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died at 63 years old.

"Today, I lost not only a client, Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing," Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management told Fox News Digital. "I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of 'Dorium' in Dr Who. He had been a fan of the show since he was a child."

"Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker," she added. "He helped me out enormously and was always kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

Fisher-Becker's husband revealed the news on Sunday via the actor's Facebook page.

"Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband," he wrote. "I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away."

"I’ll be keeping this account open for a while," he added. "I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you."

Fisher-Becker was most known for his role in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" as the Fat Friar ghost.

The Fat Friar ghost from the 2001 film is Hufflepuff House’s resident specter.

The actor also starred in "Doctor Who" as Dorium Maldovar for seasons five and six.

Fisher-Becker returned as Dorium in "Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter" and the "Doctor Who" fan-film "Tale of a Timelord."

He boasted over 50 acting credits throughout his career, including "Les Misérables," "Waterside" and "Puppy Love."

