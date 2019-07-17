'View' host praises 'masterful' Pelosi after floor speech denouncing Trump's controversial comments

Unsurprisingly, "The View" is in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's corner.

During a discussion on the liberal gabfest about Pelosi's headline-making moments on the House floor on Tuesday, "View" host Sunny Hostin claimed the Speaker was "masterful" in the way she addressed Trump.

Pelosi spoke on the House floor in order to push a resolution condemning the president for his tweets telling progressive congresswomen to go back to their home countries. After she described those tweets as "racist," her colleagues voted to rule that she was out of order because she appeared to attack the president's character.

But for Hostin, Pelosi succeeded in hitting Trump where it hurt. "We all know that for this president, image is everything -- you know, he really is a television personality above all else and now ... he goes down in history as the racist-in-chief," she said.

"This is historic. It's going to go down in history. It's part of the historical record," she said. Earlier in the discussion, co-host Joy Behar defended Pelosi against pushback on her "racist" label, arguing that it was just a description and not an insult.

"If they're calling him a racist, that seems to me just a description," Behar said. "I don't see that that's an insult to some people -- it's a description of what he is."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, asserting that apparently "First Amendment rights work everybody but them."

"I thought you could say whatever you needed to say. That's your right to say it. That's how you feel," she added. Trump, on Tuesday, responded to Pelosi's speech by expressing disbelief at the fact she was ruled out of order.

"So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen," Trump tweeted. "If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more."