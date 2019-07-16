Behar: Trump like a 'cornered rat' running 'scared' amid feud with Dem congresswomen

President Trump's heavy criticism of freshmen Democratic congresswomen was a reflection of his insecurity and fear as he faced multiple scandals surrounding his administration, "View" host Joy Behar charged Tuesday.

"I think that he is running very scared right now because look at what's going on, really," Behar said. She claimed that Trump was worried about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming testimony as well as the investigation into billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

She added that if Trump didn't win in 2020, he could face an indictment and possible jail time. "He is like a cornered rat," she added before calling him "stupid."

"He doesn't know policy. I mean, all he does is attack people's ethnicities and their race because he doesn't have a clue about what the policies are. He's stupid," she claimed.

Her comments came as Trump stood by his original criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and others -- naming her and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in a tweet on Tuesday.

Those two, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., -- collectively known as the "squad" -- held a press conference on Monday strongly condemning the president's initial tweets that appeared to be about them.

"Those Tweets were NOT Racist," he said on Tuesday. "I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" He went on to call out Ocasio-Cortez and Omar for low poll numbers.

"Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020!" he said.