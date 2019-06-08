Vietnamese model’s skimpy dress at Cannes film fest may result in fine: report

A Vietnamese fashion designer and model is facing punishment in her home country for wearing a skimpy dress in France, some 9,000 miles away.

According to a report, Ngoc Trinh, 29, wore the flimsy, see-through black gown at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage,” Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam’s minister of culture, sports and tourism, said afterward, according to the Sun.

The minister ordered an investigation into whether Trinh violated Vietnam’s public decency laws by wearing the dress – even though she did so far from home. If guilty, she could face a heavy fine, the Sun reported.

The sheer, beaded dress featured an opening on the front and exposed her legs on either side, while the fabric was largely see-through.

Trinh attended the festival in support of the film, “A Hidden Life,” directed by Terrence Malick, which tells the story of an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II, according to Design Taxi.

Malick is the director of notable films such as “Badlands” (1973), “The Thin Red Line” (1998) and “The New World” (2005).