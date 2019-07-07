Former Victoria's Secret model slams Karlie Kloss' 'feminist' reasons for leaving brand

After Karlie Kloss claimed to quit modeling for Victoria's Secret in order to be a better feminist, another of the brand's former stunners is speaking out.

In an interview with British Vogue released last week, Kloss, 26, revealed, “The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful. I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.”

Those remarks didn't sit well with former Victoria's Secret model Cynthia Kirchner.

"I think Karlie's OK to say whatever she wants," Kirchner told TMZ. "Like, I'm not against Karlie. What I am against is biting the hand that feeds you. I feel like that helped her get her start, you know what I mean? Karlie is able to be a voice now because of Victoria's Secret, so if all these other girls don't go the same route, they can never be a voice. You want to use your success to make a difference, or what's the point of your success?"

"You need to have a platform and if you don't have a platform, no one will ever hear you ... I think being a feminist is not about what Karlie is thinking it is. It's about being in charge of your body and doing whatever you want," she added.

Kircher also claimed that she thinks Kloss, who's married to Josh Kushner — brother of the famously softspoken Jared, who himself is married to Ivanka Trump — wants to trade in modeling for "being first lady ... I think she probably sees that as a reality."

Of course, Kloss' stance is a markedly different one than she took just last year.

Kloss walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai in 2017 after a two-year hiatus, and in March 2018 defended the brand in an interview with The Telegraph.

“A show like Victoria’s Secret is so relevant in the world we live in today,” she said at the time. “There’s something really powerful about a woman who owns her sexuality and is in charge. A show like this celebrates that and allows all of us to be the best versions of ourselves. Whether it’s wearing heels, makeup or a beautiful piece of lingerie — if you are in control and empowered by yourself, it’s sexy.”

She added, “I like to set a positive example, so would never be part of something I didn’t believe in.”